Some Tipperary Manchester United fans will be singing like canaries at Old Trafford tomorrow

Old Trafford tickets raise funds for South Tipperary Hospice

Tony Flanagan, Wilton Advisors London, and a brother of Roseann Carroll (née Flanagan), proprietor Lonergans Pub, Fethard, recently donated four corporate box tickets for the Manchester United v Norwich game to be held in Old Trafford on this Saturday, January 11.

Proceeds from the raffle amounting to €1,400 were handed over to South Tipperary Hospice Movement at Lonergans Pub on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Pictured at the presentation of corporate box tickets to a Manchester United game at Old Trafford are the four winners and representatives from South Tipperary Hospice Fund Raising Group with sponsor Tony Flanagan (Wilton Advisors) who put up the tickets to raise funds for South Tipperary Hospice. Back, members of the South Tipperary Hospice Fundraising Group, Angela Keavney, Sinaida Jansen (Manager, South Tipperary Hospice Movement), Sean O'Donovan and Gail McGrath. Front, ticket winners Sean Aylward, Dane O'Sullivan, Tony Flanagan (Wilton Advisors London), Dave Heffernan and David O'Sullivan.