Great excitement as County Tipperary school reaches Ladies Football Munster final

Munster Schools Ladies Football Semi-Final

Presentation Patrician School, Fethard 4-17 Scoil Pól, Kilfinane, Limerick 1-3

On Tuesday, January 14, Patrician Presentation Secondary School played Scoil Pól Secondary School Limerick in the semi-final of the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football competition in Bansha. There was great talent and commitment shown by PPSS throughout the match.

Fethard started off well with points from Leah Coen, Lucy Spillane and Nell Spillane. Scoil Pól soon got more assertive. After numerous chances, Leah Coen found the back of the net just before half-time.

Patrician Presentation’s passing was very impressive from our half back line right up to the full forward line. The back line did very well, with great performances from Kelly Ryan, Carrie Davey, Gráinne Murray and Ciara O’Meara. Half-time score 1-1 to 1-5 to PPSS.

Fethard started very strong in the second half, with points from Leah Coen, Lucy Spillane, Nell Spillane, Maggie Fitzgerald, and also from Alison and Áine Connolly. With plenty of changes, great efforts were made by Emily Spillane, Aoibheann Collum and Emily Davey. PPSS found the net again with goals from Leah Coen and Heather Spillane giving Fethard a comfortable lead.

Final score 4-17 to 1-3.

Fethard PPSS are now qualified to a Munster Final, details to be confirmed.

Well done to all involved including Mr Cummins, Ms Murphy and to Miceál and Sandra Spillane.

Team: Samantha Buckley, Ciara O’Meara, Michelle Cronin, Mary Ann Fitzgerald, Gráinne Murray, Carrie Davey (0-1), Kelly Ryan, Alison Connolly(0-2) , Lucy Spillane (0-2) , Heather Spillane(1-0), Maggie Fitzgerald(0-01), Nell Spillane (0-2), Jessica Moloney, Leah Coen(3-6), Áine Connolly (0-1).

Subs: Sarah Smith, Lauren Needham, Kaycie Aherne, Emily Davey, Tayrn Purcell, Emily Spillane (0-2), Aoibheann Collum, Ailíse Fitzgerald, Lucy Kenny, Zoe Prout, Lucy Lawrence, Lucy Brett, Aoife Harrington, and Kiera Daniels.