Tipperary Gardai meet and greet on National Community Engagement Day

As part of National Community Engagement Day, held on Friday, January 31, Garda Shane O'Neill and Superintendent William Leahy visited local community business premises for a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity with business people, customers, farmers and residents, offering advice and information leaflets on the many services offered by An Garda Síochána to the community.

National Community Engagement Day, organised by An Garda Síochána, was held at over 300 venues across Ireland.

Local Gardaí, IFA branch representatives and representatives from community groups involved in the National Rural Safety Forum engaged with the local community, offering an opportunity for the local community to get to know their local Gardaí and local community representatives.