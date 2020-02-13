Despite a storm and an election, Tipperary people gave great support to Tipperariana Book Fair

The 25th Tipperariana Book Fair, in Fethard Ballroom on Sunday last, was another successful running of what is now a ‘Tipperary institution’, held on the second Sunday in February every year.

The catalogue produced for the fair lists thirty book-dealers and nine authors hailing from locations between Belfast and Skibbereen and, despite the weather, all the thirty-nine ‘runners’ turned up in the Ballroom on Sunday.

This is surely proof, if needed, that the Fethard Book Fair is a ‘must attend’ for people involved in the specialised world of books and book collecting.

The numbers of punters coming through the door were reported down somewhat, but the regular ‘serious’ buyers and collectors from a fifty-mile radius all braved the elements and attended as usual.

The book dealers, especially those from the big cities of Dublin, Cork and Limerick, are bemused that a small town like Fethard can organise what they describe as the best book fair in the whole country.

The success of the Fethard fair seems to be a combination of good organisation and sticking to the same date and format from the first fair in 1996. Fethard Ballroom, as the location, is also an excellent venue for such an event and hopefully it will be used more for similar type shows and exhibitions in the coming years.

Michael Coady (Carrick-on-Suir) and Eileen Acheson (Clonmel) photographed at the Tipperariana Book Fair where Eileen promoted her first book of poetry, I Wonder'.

The organisers of the Tipperariana Book Fair, Fethard Historical Society, are especially thankful to all those who donated books for sale at the fair, as this is the biggest source of funds generated for the society on the day. The remaining books are being sorted, with the best kept for next year’s fair and the remainder are donated to the NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland), who distribute books to their eighty shops around Ireland, which in turn generates much needed funds for their organisation.

All going to plan, the 26th Tipperariana Book Fair will be held next year on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14.