EDUCATION AND SPORTS
Olympic athlete pays a visit to Tipperary secondary school
Thomas Barr enjoys Fitness for Fun Day at Fethard
Irish track and field athlete, Thomas Barr, photographed with Patrician Presentation second-year students following their Irish Life Health Schools’ fun-day Fitness Challenge at the school.
Thanks very much to Irish Olympian and Waterford native Thomas Barr for paying a visit tothe Patrician Presentation (Fethard) Second-Year students onTuesday, February 4. Thomas is an Irish track and field athlete who competes in the sprints and hurdles.
The second-year students really enjoyed the session and there was a great buzz about the place.
We as a school entered the Irish Life Health Schools’ Fitness Challenge and won the fitness fun day with Thomas.
Well done to all involved including PE teachers, Ms Walsh and Ms Murphy.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on