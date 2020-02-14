EDUCATION AND SPORTS

Olympic athlete pays a visit to Tipperary secondary school

Thomas Barr enjoys Fitness for Fun Day at Fethard

Patrician/Presentation School, Fethard

Irish track and field athlete, Thomas Barr, photographed with Patrician Presentation second-year students following their Irish Life Health Schools’ fun-day Fitness Challenge at the school.

Thanks very much to Irish Olympian and Waterford native Thomas Barr for paying a visit tothe  Patrician Presentation (Fethard) Second-Year students onTuesday, February 4. Thomas is an Irish track and field athlete who competes in the sprints and hurdles.

The second-year students really enjoyed the session and there was a great buzz about the place.

We as a school entered the Irish Life Health Schools’ Fitness Challenge and won the fitness fun day with Thomas.

Well done to all involved including PE teachers, Ms Walsh and Ms Murphy.