Olympic athlete pays a visit to Tipperary secondary school

Thanks very much to Irish Olympian and Waterford native Thomas Barr for paying a visit tothe Patrician Presentation (Fethard) Second-Year students onTuesday, February 4. Thomas is an Irish track and field athlete who competes in the sprints and hurdles.

The second-year students really enjoyed the session and there was a great buzz about the place.

We as a school entered the Irish Life Health Schools’ Fitness Challenge and won the fitness fun day with Thomas.

Well done to all involved including PE teachers, Ms Walsh and Ms Murphy.