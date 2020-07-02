New Garda in Tipperary village - Garda Mary wishes to introduce herself

The people of Mullinahone would like to welcome Garda Mary Lonergan to the local community.

Garda Mary wishes to introduce herself to the local community as she will be permanently attached to Mullinahone and wishes to meet the local community.

Garda Lonergan will place a notice on the door of the Garda Station of times during which the Station will be open. She would also like to provide a mobile number if anyone would like to contact her with any issues or for visits to the older people living within the community.

Please don’t hesitate to ring her or to call into the station. We will be only too glad to carry the notice of times that the Station is open or any mobile numbers.