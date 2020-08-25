'Crazy' about golf? The Greenkeeper's Revenge is a challege for all Tipperary golfers!

An obstacle course and a bit of extra fun and enjoyment

Next up on the calendar at Slievenamon Golf Club is the Greenkeepers Revenge, an Open Competition to be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 5 and 6.

The greenkeepers are promising to turn the 18-hole Slievenamon course into an obstacle course to test the mettle of all 3 person teams who would like to give it a go over the two days.

But be prepared to be brave when facing the unexpected at the Lisronagh venue, sometimes referred to as 'the best little golf course in Ireland.'. Golfers will face retribution for any torments they have inflicted on Paul Kenny and his team over the past 12 months.

Head Greenkeeper Paul is certainly looking forward to the occasion and to giving those who take part a challenge like they never had before on the fairways and around the greens. It promises to be great fun and no doubt there will be plenty of tales to tell afterwards.