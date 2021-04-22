Throwback Thursday from 1986 - Lot 1

This week in our Throwback Thursday slots we go back all of 35 years to our edition of April 19, 1986.

The images included capture events from all over the county that were making the news in The Nationalist that week covering politics, business, sport, farming, road safety promotion, charity fundraising and even a retirement.

The image above featured on that week's front page and was taken at a Fianna Fáil event in the Clonea Strand Hotel. It shows Deputy Charles J. Haughey, leader of Fianna Fáil, and Deputy Jackie Fahey (South Tipperary/West Waterford) being congratulated by well wishers at Deputy Fahey’s “Coming of Age” celebrations (21 years of unbroken service at a TD) at a function in Clonea Strand Hotel in April 1986.

The images in this Throwback Thursday compilation have connections with Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary Town, Thurles, Nenagh and Fethard.

We hope that you will recognise someone that you know or remember from this trip down memory lane.

We'll have another few images in our second lot later today on Throwback Thursday.

The workers at Irish Leathers supported by traders of the town marched in April 1986 to demand the opening of the tannery. The Carrick-on-Suir unit of Irish Leathers Limited closed suddenly in July 1985 throwing over 140 employees on the dole at the time.

Two finalists from Tipperary at the final of the 1986 Ever Ready Safe Cycling Competition organised by the National Road Safety Competition in April 1986. Sarah Pilkington of St Michael’s National School (left) and Ruth Morrissey, Convent of Mercy in Nenagh. Also included from left: Vicky O’Donoghue (teacher), Thomas Hayes and Paddy Heffernan, both Road Safety Officers, and Geraldine Kirwan, Instructor.

Mr Paddy McCormack (front centre) pictured above with family and friends at a special function in the Fethard Arms to mark the occasion of his retirement from Thurles Sugar Factory after 40 years of permanent service. A presentation of a Waterford Glass decanter and set of goblets as made by Eamon Mason (chief electrician on behalf of the technical and supervisory staff). Back row from left: M McCormack C. Hannigan, T. McCormack, M. Sheridan, P. McCormack Jnr., and B. McCormack. Front: K. McCormack, M. McCormack, P. McCormack, P. McCormack, E. Sheridan and E. McCormack.