Tipperary man in custody before district court for cannabis possession

A man in custody was before Clonmel District Court for contravening Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Michael Doyle of 19 Gort An Oir, Fethard, Tipperary was before Clonmel District Court for the unlawful possession.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on May 14, 2020, at approximately 8pm gardaí on duty saw the defendant exiting a field at Grove Road, Fethard.

The defendant was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and despite trying to conceal it was found in possession of €10 worth of cannabis.

He has 29 previous convictions, one of which was for the misuse of drugs dating back to 2015.

Judge Terence Finn marked the facts of the case proven and taken into consideration.