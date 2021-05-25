When a Waterford hurling win brings pride to one particular village in Tipperary
ONE OF OUR OWN!
Liam Cahill issues instructions to the Waterford players during the All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny
BIG WIN FOR LIAM AND THE WATERFORD HURLERS
Our Ballingarry correspondent Jimmy Maher was quick off the mark this week when offering his congratulations to one of their own, Liam Cahill, now manager of the Waterford senior hurling team.
"Congratulations to our own Liam Cahill and his management team on guiding Waterford senior hurlers to a memorable four points win over reigning All-Ireland champions on Sunday last at Walsh Park on the scoreline 1-22 to 0-21. Well done to Tipp on their win over Galway."
No doubt about it, blood is thicker than water, in Ballingarry, and there's nothing wrong with that either!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on