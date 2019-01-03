Former Tipperary and Sarsfields hurler Paddy Doyle to be inducted into Sarsfields Hall of Fame

Former Tipperary and Sarsfields hurler Paddy Doyle will be inducted into the Thurles Sarsfields Hall of Fame at a function in Sarsfields Social Centre on January 19 at 8 pm.

In an outstanding career, he played on the county minor hurling team for three years, winning All-Ireland medals in '57 and '59 in which year he also played for the county minor football team.

By then he had graduated to the all-conquering Sarsfields senior hurling team which was completing a historic five county senior titles in a row, a sequence halted by Toomevara in 1960, before going on to record another five-in—row from 61 to 65, and adding a further county senior medal in 1974- seven in all.

He was a member of the county senior hurling side which annexed All-Ireland honours in 1965, and at nineteen years of age, he captained the Tipperary senior footballers in 1961 against Cork in the Munster semi-final, having been a key figure in the Thurles Crokes team which annexed county honours for the one and only time in 1960.



His playing career over, he concentrated on team management and steered Sarsfields to a number of county finals but it was as manager of Borris-Ileigh in 1987 that he won All-Ireland club honours, having earlier coached the Moycarkey-Borris team that won the Munster club title in the 1984 championship.

He was manager of the Tipperary minor side beaten in the 1987 All-Ireland final, and coached Laois to National Hurling League division two success in the early nineties.

He also gave distinguished service to the club as an administrator and served as chairman for a period in the seventies during which the club’s social centre opened. He is currently club Vice-President.

A multi-talented sportsman he won many county, provincial, and national honours at badminton and played golf off a single figure handicap.

He also coached the Thurles camogie team to county, and provincial honours in the seventies, failing narrowly in the All-Ireland club final in 1971 against Celtic of Dublin.

His late brother Jimmy, was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame some years back.

Thurles Sarsfields GAA club extends an open invitation to all who were associated with Paddy either as a player, manager or administrator to what promises to be a very special occasion to honour a man who has given a life-time of service to the club at all levels.