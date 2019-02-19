Eamon O’Shea joins Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary senior hurling management team in an advisory capacity

The Tipperary County Board have confirmed this evening that Eamon O’Shea (Kilruane MacDonagh’s) has joined Liam Sheedy’s senior hurling management team. Mr O’Shea will join the back room team following the Allianz National Hurling League campaign in an advisory capacity. The former manager and coach of the Tipperary senior hurling team will not be a selector with the Premier County.

Commenting on the appointment County Board chairman John Devane said: “This is a positive development for our hurling squad. Eamon O’Shea has been a central figure in the evolution of Tipperary hurling over the past decade. While his involvement will be limited due to work commitments, the expertise and experience he will bring to the mix, even in a supporting role, will be invaluable”.

Meanwhile Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy said: “Eamon was one of the first people I talked to when it came to considering stepping back into this role again and we have remained in close contact since. He is a passionate Tipperary man and having him on board at any level is a great boost”.

The news that Eamon O’Shea will work with the Tipperary squad will be warmly welcomed by supporters of the blue and gold.

In his playing days Eamon O’Shea was an outstanding player for Tipperary, but he will be most fondly remembered as coach of the Tipperary team (2008-10) and as manager (2013-15). O’Shea inspired Tipperary to win Munster titles in 2008, 2009 and 2015 while he was also coach to the senior hurlers when the Premier County won the 2010 All-Ireland title. Indeed, Mr O’Shea is also credited with laying a lot of the ground work for the 2016 All-Ireland senior hurling success. Eamon, of course, also guided Tipperary to the 2014 All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Widely regarded as a visionary coach Eamon O’Shea is sure to have a positive impact on Liam Sheedy’s panel of players.

