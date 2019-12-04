West Tipperary Senior Football final on Saturday - Eire Og v Aherlow Gaels

SHANE HENNESSY AGRI-ADVISOR WEST TIPPERARY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

EIRE OG ANNACARTY/DONOHILL 0-6 GALTEE ROVERS 0-4

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill emerged winners over Galtee Rovers in a dour, hard-fought game in Clonoulty last Wednesday.

Defences were well on top as scores were hard to come by in the opening half. Forwards struggled to find the target, with 3 of the 4 points coming from frees. Dinny Crosse had the only point from play in the twenty third minute plus another from a free between a brace of Tony Egan frees leaving the half-time score at 0-2 apiece.

The second period was marginally better as the game gradually opened up, leading to more scoring chances. The third quarter saw both sides sharing four points, all from play, Paidi O’Dwyer with an inspirational score cancelling a brace from play form Tony Egan. Eire Og were now getting on top, but found scoring hard to come by through poor shooting and wrong option-taking. In the 47th minute, a pointed free from Dinny Crosse gave Eire Og the lead for the first time in the game and this was extended with another point from sub Willie O’Neill seven minutes later. This finished the scoring of the game as Eire Og held out to win 0-6 to 0-4 at referee David Grogan’s full-time whistle.

Best for Galtee Rovers were Eamonn O’Connell, Colin Morrissey, Daire Egan and Tony Egan.

Eire Og Annacarty: Daragh Mooney, Diarmaid Ryan, Conor O’Brien, Ronan O’Brien (0-1), Kev Fox, Brian Fox, Michael Bradshaw, Tom Fox, Paul Devlin, Donal O’Dwyer, Paidi O’Dwyer (0-1), Eoin Bradshaw, Dinny Crosse (0-3, 2 frees), Liam Og O’Dwyer and Paul Downey.

Subs used: Seanie Ryan and Willie O’Neill (0-1).

Galtee Rovers: Emmet Ryan, Jim Quirke, Eamonn O’Connell, Tony O’Brien, Sean Daly, Colin Morrissey, Shane Power, Eric Grogan, Daire Egan, Rhys Byron, Shane Egan (0-1), Dermot Murnane, Adam McGrath, Tony Egan (0-3, 2 frees) and Darren McGrath.

Subs used: Bernard Fitzgerald and Stephen O’Dwyer for Rhys Byron and Dermot Murnane.

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow).

FINAL ON SATURDAY

The Shane Hennessy Agri Advisor West Tipperary SFC Final: Saturday, December 7 at Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum at 2.30 pm, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Aherlow Gaels.