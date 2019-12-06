South Division win Tipperary inter-divisional Mick Frawley Cup final at Emly

The Mick Frawley Cup 2019

South Tipperary 4-13 West Tipperary 1-2

This was some achievement for the South Tipp footballers, having won their competition last year. This saw some 20 players involved with Tipp development squads and yet they had more than enough to take the title.

Last year they kept two teams for the hurling; that extra time with those players certainly didn’t do any harm.

Congrats to all involved from players, parents, coaches and administrators.

South Tipp Panel: Darragh Landers - Clonmel Óg, Thomas Ryan – Killenaule, Alex McSharry – Commercials, Adam Zorgotti - Clonmel Óg, Cormac Lynch – Commercials, John Paul Phelan (VC) Moyle Rovers, Oisin Ryan (Capt)- Fr Sheehy’s, Charlie English – Ballyporeen, Adam Cooney – Commercials, Nathan Barrett – Killenaule, Ben Carey – Ballylooby, Julian Kerton - Clonmel Óg, Darragh O’Connor – Commercials, Paddy O’Keeffe - Moyle Rovers, Alex Greene - Clonmel Óg, Mark Hickey – Commercials, Luke Ryan – Killenaule, Matthew Coen – Fethard, Jake Forristal - Moyle Rovers, John Paul English - Fr Sheehy’s, Ruairi Kelly – Kilsheelan, Niall Deely – Commercials, Eoin Condon - Clonmel Óg, Robbie Noonan - St. Patrick’s, Adam Hennessey Cahir (injured), Mark Corcoran Clerihan, Ben Doyle Ballylooby, Cillian McNamara, Commercials.

The South Tipperary team who won the Mick Frawley under 14 inter-divisional final, beating West Tipperary in the final played at Emly pictures: MICHAEL BOLAND

Mentors: Tommy Sheehan Fethard, Tomas Fitzgerald Killenaule, Richie McGrath Fr Sheehy’s, Sean Quirke Clonmel Óg, John McNamara Clonmel Commercials, Maura Grogan administration.

West Tipperary Panel: Marcus Kinane - Arravale Rovers, Conor O’Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs, Richard Ferncombe – Clonoulty Rossmore, Liam Finnane - Galtee Rovers, Peter Heaney – Rockwell Rovers, Joe O’Callaghan - Galtee Rovers, Brian Furlong – Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Diarmaid Carr - Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Ryan McKnight – Golden, Oisin Fawl – Emly, Ciaran McCarthy – Galtee Rovers, Sean Cannon - Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Triston Stokes – Solohead, Evan Carrie – Arravale Rovers, Andrew Irwin – Cashel King Cormacs, Tyler Barry – Golden, Michael Gleeson - Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Jack Bergin – Golden, Kieran O’Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs, Joseph O’Dwyer - Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Jack Crowe - Galtee Rovers, Evan Kennedy - Galtee Rovers, Rory McCaul - Arravale Rovers, Eoghan Byrnes – Galtee Rovers, Conall Grogan – Galtee Rovers.