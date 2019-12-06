It's been a great year for one special primary school nestling on the Tipperary and Kilkenny border!

Christmas came early for the pupils of Poulacapple NS and their fantastic supporters when they had a fairytale ending to their Gaelic Football season.

Recently the U11 Boys rounded off a hat-trick of county final successes, with the U13 Boys and U13 Girls teams securing wins two weeks previously.

Poulacapple National School is a small country school overlooked by Slievenamon in the parish of Mullinahone. Located on the Kilkenny/Tipperary border, this school has a current enrolment of fifty-five students. This makes the success of November even more outstanding, with over half the students of the school, ranging from 1st to 6th class receiving county final medals.

Our u13 Boys kicked it all off with a hard-fought win over Ballytarnsna in Littleton on an extremely cold morning. The sides went in tied at half-time but our boys found their rhythm in the second half and showed some brilliant team work to edge ahead and build on their first half performance.

Our u13 Girls added to the glory in what proved to be a terrible day weather wise. Our girls showed tremendous team spirit with a never give up attitude to overcome all the odds and fight back from a two goal deficit at half-time, to win by a point!

The Poulacapple u13 girls who showed tremendous team spirit to win their county title.

To top off an unbelievable football season for our school and to retain last year's title, our u11 Boys completed the treble and won their county final against Gurtagarry. Our boys showed great determination and skill to overcome a very young and talented Gurtagarry side who will be a force to be reckoned with next season!

Our very young u11 Girls team also reached the county semi-final this year and were unlucky to be beaten by a very strong Bansha team. Our girls showed great courage as they battled it out right to the end, getting some fantastic team scores in a well contested second half. Well done girls.

All of this success would not have been possible without the huge support of the staff, parents, local GAA clubs and coaches, and our extended Poulacapple family!

The Poulacapple u11 Boys who completed the treble and won their County Final against Gurtagarry.

Well done to Ballytarnsna, Mount Bruis and Gurtagarrry who proved to be very tough opposition and were a credit to their schools. We look forward to meeting them again in the future!

The staff of Poulacapple are extremely proud of all our teams and would like to thank everyone involved.

The Poulacapple u13 Boys who kicked off the terrific treble with a hard-fought win over Ballytarnsna in Littleton.