Going to a Tipperary GAA game this weekend? Make sure you have your ticket before you travel

Finally, after months of waiting since the lockdown started back in March, we will have GAA games throughout County Tipperary this weekend. Due to a limit of 200 attendance at each game – much of that allocated to the participating teams and officials – patrons are advised to have their ticket booked beforehand.

The full list of County football games, senior and intermediate, this weekend is as follows

FRIDAY, JULY 17

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1

Cahir, 19:30, Loughmore-Castleiney V Ballyporeen. Referee: Sean Lonergan

County SFC Group 4 Round 1

Clonoulty, 19:30, Éire Óg Annacarty/ Donohill V Moycarkey-Borris. Referee: David Grogan

SATURDAY, JULY 18

County SFC Group 2 Round 1

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 19:30 Aherlow V JK Brackens. Referee: John Butler

County SFC Group 3 Round 1

Ardfinnan, 19:30, Clonmel Commercials V Cahir. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney

County SFC Group 4 Round 1

New Inn, 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Sean Everard

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

Killenaule, 19:30 Clonmel Óg V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Paul Guinan

County IFC Group 3 Round 1

Boherlahan GAA Club, 19:30, Fethard V Golden-Kilfeacle. Referee: Joe Leahy

Bansha, 19:30, Fr Sheehy’s V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Padraig Skeffington

County IFC Group 4 Round 1

Cloneen, 19:30, Mullinahone V Grangemockler Ballyneale

SUNDAY, JULY 19

County SFC Group 1 Round 1

Leahy Park Cashel, 13:00, Moyne/Templetuohy V Ardfinnan. Referee: Paddy Russell

County IFC Group 1 Round 1

Monroe, 13:00, Rockwell Rovers V Clonmel Commercials. Referee: Paddy Ivors

County SFC Group 3 Round 1

Golden, 14:00, Killenaule V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Tom Loughnane

County IFC Group 1 Round 1

Holycross, 16:00, Cashel King Cormacs V JK Brackens. Referee: Michael Duffy

County SFC Group 2 Round 1

New Inn, 16:30, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Upperchurch-Drombane. Referee: Seanie Peters

County IFC Group 2 Round 1

Templetuohy, 19:00, Borrisokane V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Seamus Delaney