Going to a Tipperary GAA game this weekend? Make sure you have your ticket before you travel
THANK FRIDAY IT'S FOOTBALL!
Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney will line out for his club Ballyporeen when they take on Loughmore/Castleiney in the County Senior Football Championship at New Inn this Friday evening at 7 o'clock.
Finally, after months of waiting since the lockdown started back in March, we will have GAA games throughout County Tipperary this weekend. Due to a limit of 200 attendance at each game – much of that allocated to the participating teams and officials – patrons are advised to have their ticket booked beforehand.
The full list of County football games, senior and intermediate, this weekend is as follows
FRIDAY, JULY 17
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Cahir, 19:30, Loughmore-Castleiney V Ballyporeen. Referee: Sean Lonergan
County SFC Group 4 Round 1
Clonoulty, 19:30, Éire Óg Annacarty/ Donohill V Moycarkey-Borris. Referee: David Grogan
SATURDAY, JULY 18
County SFC Group 2 Round 1
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 19:30 Aherlow V JK Brackens. Referee: John Butler
County SFC Group 3 Round 1
Ardfinnan, 19:30, Clonmel Commercials V Cahir. Referee: Derek O’Mahoney
County SFC Group 4 Round 1
New Inn, 19:30, Arravale Rovers V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Sean Everard
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Killenaule, 19:30 Clonmel Óg V Loughmore-Castleiney. Referee: Paul Guinan
County IFC Group 3 Round 1
Boherlahan GAA Club, 19:30, Fethard V Golden-Kilfeacle. Referee: Joe Leahy
Bansha, 19:30, Fr Sheehy’s V Clonoulty/Rossmore. Referee: Padraig Skeffington
County IFC Group 4 Round 1
Cloneen, 19:30, Mullinahone V Grangemockler Ballyneale
SUNDAY, JULY 19
County SFC Group 1 Round 1
Leahy Park Cashel, 13:00, Moyne/Templetuohy V Ardfinnan. Referee: Paddy Russell
County IFC Group 1 Round 1
Monroe, 13:00, Rockwell Rovers V Clonmel Commercials. Referee: Paddy Ivors
County SFC Group 3 Round 1
Golden, 14:00, Killenaule V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun. Referee: Tom Loughnane
County IFC Group 1 Round 1
Holycross, 16:00, Cashel King Cormacs V JK Brackens. Referee: Michael Duffy
County SFC Group 2 Round 1
New Inn, 16:30, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Upperchurch-Drombane. Referee: Seanie Peters
County IFC Group 2 Round 1
Templetuohy, 19:00, Borrisokane V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Seamus Delaney
