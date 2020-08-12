Clonoulty/Rossmore qualify for the Bewleys West Minor B Hurling Championship semi final overcoming the challenge of Emly Treacys

Bewleys West Minor B Hurling Championship Group 1

Clonoulty Rossmore 1-16(19)

Emly Treacys 0-16(16)



Clonoulty/Rossmore qualified for the Bewleys West Minor B Hurling Championship semi final when overcoming the challenge of the Emly Treacys combination at Kilcommon on Wednesday evening last. They will now play Golden Kilfeacle in the semi final.



Clonoulty/Rossmore were quickly off the mark with a Stephen Ferncombe converted free in the opening minute. Patrick Dawson equalised two minutes later before Keelan Ryan put the visitors in front with the opening point from play. The home side with Paul Nolan from play and Patrick Dawson, who was in excellent form from placed balls, came more into the game and led after fifteen minutes by 0.7 to 0.5.



Clonoulty/Rossmore upped their game in the second quarter and points from Dillon Maher, Stephen Ferncombe and Danny Slattery had them ahead at the break by 0.9 to 0.8.



Clonoulty/Rossmore started the sharper after the break with a Dillon Maher point from play before Stephen Ferncombe struck the all important goal from a placed ball to give them a little breathing space. Points from Killian Kennedy and Patrick Dawson edged the combo back in the game but the goal that was needed never materialised with Jason O’Dwyer ever sharp in the Clonoulty/Rossmore goal. Clonoulty/Rossmore held out and now advance to the semi final.



Clonoulty Rossmore: Jason O’Dwyer, Richard Ferncombe, Sean Ryan (Harry), Mike Ryan (Lanty), Cormack Quirke, Robert Doyle, Colin Quirke, Danny Slattery (0.3), Stephen Ferncombe (1.9,1.5f), Dillon Maher (0.3), Conor Kennedy, Jamie Davern, Keelan Ryan (0.1), Jack Kennedy, Ryan Davern

Subs used: Mike Ryan Casey, Donnacha Carroll



Emly Treacys: Sean Malone, Brian Nolan, Cian O’Toole, Jayden Healy, Thomas O’Dwyer, Brian Bourke, Eoin Sheldon (0.1), Jamie Carroll, Stephen Rochford, James Cunningham, Paul Nolan (0.2,1f), Patrick Dawson (0.11,9f), Colm Ryan, Nathan Carroll, Cillian Kennedy (0.2), Subs used: Philip Treacy, Cathal Kennedy



Referee: Paul Carew (Lattin Cullen)