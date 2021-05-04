The wait is finally over - Sologhead GAA Club are mad for the field

SOLOGHEAD GAA CLUB NEWS

Wednesday evening, April 28, saw the return of juvenile training in the field after the lengthy Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and hopefully for all the young players, their coaches, parents and all connected to organising and running the training sessions, it will remain unbroken and continue into the future with no further setbacks.

By all accounts it was a super session with great numbers and again if there are any young boys or girls out there who wish to join Sologhead GAA Juvenile Club just come along on any Wednesday evening and you will certainly be made very welcome by any of our coaches or parents who are overseeing the training which is strictly in adherence with the various guidelines laid down in the return to play programme.

For all our adult player membership the wait is finally over with a resumption of activity from May 10 and with it a West hurling and football semi final from 2020 to be decided prior to any 2021 fixtures line up.