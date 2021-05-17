Injury setback - disappointing end to Tipperary footballer's year

Tipperary's disappointing start to the year with defeat to Limerick in the National Football League opening on Saturday last has taken a further hit with the announcement that Robbie Kiely will be out for the rest of the inter-county year.

The experienced half-back, a former captain under Liam Kearns' management, suffered hamstring and tendon damage and will be unavailable for selection for the duration of the National League and also the championship encounter with Kerry in May.

Kiely, who now plays his club football with Barryroe in Cork, but formerly of Arravale Rovers, will be a huge loss to David Power's side, who must quickly return to winning ways against Wicklow at Thurles this coming Saturday to get back into a position for promotion from Division 3.

The complete half-back line from last year's Munster final victory - Bill Maher, Kevin Fahey and Robbie Kiely - were unavailable for selection against Limerick on Saturday last, as was ace forward Michael Quinlivan.

When asked post-match on Saturday last who might be available again for the Wicklow game, David Power replied:

"I honestly don’t know. That’s worrying. We are going to have a lot of tired bodies there. I don’t think we picked up anything serious, I think it was all cramps. This is not easy for players and I don’t think people actually realise that. Four weeks is tough going. It’s great to be back don’t get me wrong but four weeks is too short."

With such a short run-in to competitive fixtures the risk of injury to players was a greater threat this year and Tipperary are paying the price of that on the treatment table at present.