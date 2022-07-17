IN PICTURES: Limerick defeat Kilkenny to win All-Ireland hurling final

Limerick and Kilkenny contested today's All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park.
Limerick, who won the contest on a scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26, claimed their third consecutive All-Ireland title in a thrilling final in spectacular weather.
Recap on a fantastic All-Ireland hurling final by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
Congratulations to Ballycahill man John Dwyer, (in green) who won big at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere Finland. He is among a great crew of athletes from Templemore