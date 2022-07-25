IN PICTURES: Kerry overcome Galway in All-Ireland football final

Kerry defeated Galway on a scoreline of 0-20 to 0-16 to win their 38th All-Ireland football title.
It was a tight encounter in Croke Park with Kerry's David Clifford and Galway's Shane Walsh the standout players in the Sam Maguire decider.
Recap on Sunday's All-Ireland football final by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
Lesley Lynch speaking at the exhibition opening of Threads of Time, in Clonmel Library. Photography Brian Poole
Team captain Jack O'Halloran (Lattin-Cullen) and James Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) with Donie Horan (Referee) prior to the Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship game.
Knockavilla Community Council will host “Lipsync” on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dundrum Community Hall.
Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, John Palmer (manager of Fethard AIB) , Minister Simon Coveney and Cllr Declan Burgess
Best of luck to the 28 people from the Drangan/Cloneen parish who have volunteered to skydive from 10,000 ft on Sunday next, July 31.
