Templemore Golf Club JB. Carr team is honoured by Tipperary County Council

Honorary Civic Reception

The Templemore Golf Club, JB. Carr Team, were awarded the highest honorary achievement award possible by the Tipperary County Council and members of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District for their Golf achievement in the National JB. Carr Competition. An Cathaoirleach, Mr. Sean Ryan proposed the motion of acceptance based on the following achievement: Templemore Golf Club secured an impressive rating of 3rd best Golf Club in Ireland. The competition was held in Woodenbridge in the picturesque Avoca valley. Woodenbridge was described by the legendary Joe Carr as Ireland’s Augusta and the most scenic golf course in Ireland. 186 Teams competed in this tournament. The final 4 teams placings were, The K.Club, Portunmna, Ballybofey-Stranorlar and Templemore. This great event commenced started on Friday August 31 with the assemble of all teams on the 10th. Tee box in the famous Woodenbridge Golf Course. The teams were presented with their Provincial Flags. Templemore bearing the “Munster Flag”. All were piped across the famous “Wooden Bridge” to the Club house courtyard where all teams were introduced by the Woodenbridge Lady President Siobhan Saunders. Each team manager called out the team members which was a proud occasion to hear Templemore Team Manager, Liam Leahy call out his team. A wonderful and emotional occasion for all the team their families and supporters. On Saturday September 1 the first draw Templemore was competing against the renowned Portumna Golf Club which Templemore took them to the 18th hole, only to concede by one stroke. On Saturday Templemore competed for 3rd place against another renowned Ballybofey-Stranorlar Golf Club. The Golf was very competitive with the Templemore team giving their all to secure a victory. Templemore finally won on a playoff on the 19th. Hole with Seamus Bourke and Liam Daly securing a historical victory for the team. A great celebration of victory echoed all over the Avoca Valley from the Templemore Supporters. It was a sight to behold and history was made for Templemore Golf Club. There was wonderful support on all days of the competitions by Templemore Supporters both Ladies and Gents. A united front by all the Templemore Golf Club members was evidence in encouragement for the team. Also great support came up from Mahon Golf Club in Cork in support of this Munster Team. The President of the Golf Union of Ireland John Moloughney was also in support of the Templemore Team. On Sunday night the team was presented with their award to the Team Manager Liam Leahy and again a proud occasion when he assembled his team for protocols. All the teams then assembled to a banquet in the great hall of the Golf Club. A unique presentation was made to Tom McGrath for his own personal achievement with a hole in one. This was also acknowledged by the all the teams as an extraordinary win by Tom, again history in the making and putting Templemore on the Golf Map. The night continued with great accolades and to finish off the ceremonial events Templemore Club Captain Tommy Foley, belted out a fantastic rendition of Slievenamon. Councillor Joe Bourke then Second the motion and expressed the proud national achievement that this Team brought to Templemore and will be a great motivation for Templemore Golf Club and the Town to be honored with this Jewel in its Crown as a fantastic community amenity to Templemore and the surrounding areas, in particular that it’s the best 9hole Golf Course in the Midlands. Club Captain Tommy Foley expressed his pride in representing this great Golf Club at such a prestigious event having beat the best Golf Clubs in Munster and beating Ballybofey-Stranorlar in the national finals. He expressed that all of these teams, and in particular the K Club invested serious monetary commitment to winning this event and for a small club like Templemore to take on these Golf Giants and win, was a phenomenal achievement. But most of all he congratulated the team for their outstanding competitive performance and in particular for the dignity and grace that each team member displayed to all of their competitors and for Templemore Golf Club. The now renowned team were Bernie O’Rourke, Liam Daly, Seamus Bourke. Jerry Keegan, Mick Keely, Tom Kenny, Dinny Tuohy, Bertie Keane, Tom McGrath, Ambrose Purcell, Michael Webster, Paddy Bourke and Martin Bohan.

Autumn League

The 9Hole Winter League is now in progress for both Ladies and Gents. The entry fee is €20. Re-entry is €2. There will be weekly Prizes, Christmas fare Hampers. The competition will consist of 4 Rounds from November 18 to December 18. Round 1 November 18 to November 25. Round 2 November 25 to December 2. Round 3 December 2 to December 9. Round 4 December 9 to December 18. If you have not already entered contact Competition Secretary Liam Leahy on 087-4115773.

AGM Reminder

The Men’s AGM will be held on December 3 at 8pm in the Club Lounge. The nominations forms are now available on the notice board for anyone who wants to be on the 2019 committee and can make contributions to the future of your club. All members are requested to attend the AGM. This is the annual opportunity for you the members to participate in future updates, projections and profile of your club. Please make every effort to attend.

Ladies

Ongoing 9 hole competition for Christmas fare.

Ladies AGM Reminder - The proposed date for the AGM this year is Wed December 12 after which all outstanding prizes will be presented.

Seniors

On Thursday November 22 as usual, there was a great turnout of players, which indicates the continued popularity of this event. The team results were 1st Team with 49pts were; Seamus Bourke, Pascal Whelan, Pat O’Connell. 2nd Team with 46pts. were; Jerry Keegan, John Brown, Tony O’Toole, Frankie Shortt. 3rd Team with 45pts. Liam Daly, P.J. Leahy, Tom Kennedy, Sean Lee.

Continued Best wishes were expressed to Rody Cawley on his recovery.

Next Seniors on Thursday November 29.

Seniors Christmas Party December 13 will be a special Day. In the morning will be the golf as usual at 10am. The AGM will be at 1 o’clock followed at 2pm. with dinner and presentation of all Christmas prizes. A great day in the making.

Seniors AGM; Thursday December 13 at 1 o'clock. Any nominations must be presented to Pat O’Connell on Thursday December 6 for Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer, Plus 2 committee members. For the continued success of this great event this interested in been active involved are encouraged to put their names forward.

New Members

New members are now been accepted for 2019. Registrations forms for new members are now available on-line on our website, or at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All will be welcomed.

Club Fixtures

11hole S/f will continue every Saturday and Sunday

Autumn League now in progress

December 3 Men’s AGM at 8pm in the Club Lounge

December 15 White Dowling Society 18H S/F

The Pat Delahunty Cup. Date TBC

Spring of 2019 the Captains/Captains in the Algarve.