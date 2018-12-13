Thurles Golf Club

Men’s A.G.M.

The A.G.M. of the Men’s Club took place on Wednesday December 12 at 8pm in the Clubhouse.

Top Twenty Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier

Open Team of Three (Any Combination) – 14 Holes Stableford. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday 6th April 2019.

Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

Give the Gift of Golf this Christmas!

2019 Membership Vouchers and Green Fee Vouchers are available in the office. Contact Ashling for further information.

Men’s Results

Sunday December 9 – 9 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Gerry McCormack (12) 20pts

2nd Sean Mockler (12) 19pts (14 last 6)

3rd Michael Ronayne (14) 19pts (12 last 6)

4th Eamon Ryan (18) 19pts (11 last 6)

Christmas Fixtures

Sunday December 23 – 9 Hole Singles S/F

Wednesday December 26 & Thursday December 27 – 14 Hole Open Team of Four

Saturday December 29 – “Top 20” Open Team of Three

Sunday December 30 – 14 Hole Open Singles S/F

Tuesday January 1 – 14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble

All timesheets available on BRS from Friday December 14 at 8pm.

Presentation of Prizes

The ladies club invite all ladies to join us for mulled wine and mince pies on Sunday December 16 at 4pm when they will hold the final presentation of prizes for 2018.

All prizes to date will be presented.

Ladies Results

Sunday December 9 - 9 Hole Singles S/F

1st Fionnuala Corcoran (20) 19pts

2nd Margaret Corcoran (16) 16 pts

Ladies Fixtures

Sunday December 16 – 9 Holes Singles S/F

Tuesday December 18 – 9 Hole Singles S/F

Dates for your Diary

Main AGM – Friday January 4.

Lotto

Lotto Numbers Sunday December 9: 3, 17, 23, 26. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €3,200.

Thank you for your continued support.