Templemore Golf Club Captains Drive-In

Captains Tony O’Toole and Lady Captain Lorraine Ryan Drive-In also Club President Michael Keely and Lady President Mary Hogan was a huge success on Sunday, January 20. There was a fantastic turn out of players also a fantastic turn out of family friends and well wishes. The day was exceptional in that the weather was perfect and the course was in fantastic condition, with particular thanks to Vice-Captain Dinny Maher and all the volunteers who made this a special day for the Club. The Club is now officially open for business and would welcome all lapsed members a great welcome back.

The winning teams were: 1st Dennis Ryan, D Kennedy, Ambrose Purcell, Seanie Gleeson; 2 Dinny Touhy, Brendan Russell, Matt Ryan, Mary Butler; 3 Des Hennessy, Eddie Butler, John Mullally, Margie Costigan. Congratulations to all.

Open weekly Competition

This ideal opportunity for all outside club members has proven to be very successful. The course is in excellent condition and playing well. It’s an ideal opportunity for all golfers to get in their game of golf on this wonderful course. The winners for week Monday January 7 to Sunday January 13. Jerry Keegan Jnr., 25pts; 2nd. Mattie Bourke, 25pts.

Ladies Golf

Ladies Captain Lorraine Ryan and Lady President Mary Hogan thanked all for a wonderful day of Golf at the Drive-in and looked forward to working with Club Captain Tony O’Toole. Thanks was also expressed to all the ladies who assisted in the provision Tea and refreshments and their support for the new golf year 2019.

Seniors

On Thursday January 17 due to the excellent course condition there was a great turn out. The team results were: 1st Team, Funny Touhy, Ollie Murrey, Liam Daly. 2nd Team, Joe O’Connor, T. Deegan, Frankie Shortt. 3rd Team, Bertie Keane, John Brown, Mick Connell, Pat O’Connell. Next Seniors; Thursday, January 24.

Bereavement

The Club members extends their deepest sympathy to Mattie Bourke on passing of his father Patrick Bourke and also to our Lady Captain Loraine Burkes Grandad, to Josie Bourke and all the Bourke family. May he rest in peace.

Special Membership for beginners

There is a special limited rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community. Registration forms for new members are now available on-line on our website, just select the Membership tab and it will give you the option to pay by Pay Pal or Credit Card. or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All will be welcomed.

Club Fixtures

The successful Weekly 11 hole Open Singles from Monday to Sunday will continue until further notice.