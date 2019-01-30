Templemore Golf Club open weekly competition continues

Open weekly Competition

This competition will continue until further notice, weather permitting. It’s an ideal opportunity for all competitive members to stay in shape for the upcoming cup and shield competitions and also for all golfers to get in their game of golf on this fantastic course. The winners for the week (January 14th to 20th) were: Sean Gleeson (26pts) and John Hassett (25pts).

2019 Cups and Shields Competitions

The 2019 cups and shield competitions are now posted on the locker room notice board. Any enquiries or more information required please contact competition secretary Liam Leahy on 087 411 5773.

Subscriptions

The 2019 subs are now due and early payment will be appreciated. You now have the option to pay on-line through the club web site by Pay-Pal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

There is a special limited rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for three years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community.

Registration forms for new members are now available on-line on our website - just select the “Membership” tab and it will give you the option to pay by Pay Pal or Credit Card or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan (087 050 9278) or any of the committee members. All will be welcomed.

Why not give a life-changing experience to someone - the ideal golf gift is a membership voucher. Contact Martin Bohan on 087 0509278 or any of the committee for to purchase the ideal golf present.

Equipment development

All private donations will be greatly received. Just select the “Membership” tab and then select “Make a Donation” tab on the club website. The club will very much appreciate any donations that will help towards the purchase of new equipment. Please contact Martin Bohan on 087 050 9278.

Seniors

On Thursday, January 24t there was a great turn out of seniors – it was great to see so many enthusiastic players. The team results were - first team: John Hassett, Michael Maher, Seanie Gleeson on 49pts. Second team: Tom McGrath, Tom Hogan, Donal Golden on 46pts. Third team: Bertie Keane, Pat Costello, Frankie Shortt on 46pts. The next seniors competition takes place on Thursday, January 31.

Club Fixtures

The successful weekly 11-hole open singles, which runs from Monday to Sunday, will continue until further notice.

Sunday, April 28: Munster Country Clubs Cup at Doneraile Golf Club - round one: Spanish Point v Templemore. Manager: Liam Leahy.

Sunday, May 12: Senior Interclub Fourball - over 55 years - no handicap limit, combines 42 max. Round 1 Tipperary v Templemore. Manager: Seanie Gleeson.

Saturday, May 25: AIG Pierce Purcell Shield at Clonmel Golf Course - round two Ballykisteen v Templemore. Manager: Mick Keely.

Sunday, June 2: GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship - (Cashman) over 30 years - handicap 15+, combined 34 minimum, round one Cahir Park v Templemore. Manager: Seamus Bourke.

Thursday, June 13: Irish Mixed Foursomes at the Tipperary Golf Club - round one Templemore v Ballykisteen. Managers: club captains Tony O’Toole and Lorraine Ryan.

Central Towns: the draw for 2019 will be made early in March. Manager: TBC.

JB Carr TBC: the draw will be made in early March. Manager: Liam Leahy.

Please see notice board for more details or contact competition secretary Liam Leahy on 087 411 5773.