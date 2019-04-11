Templemore Golf Club: Fantastic turnout for Thursday's Seniors competition

Spring League

The successful spring league is now at the final stage 5. Conclusion date is April 22. Also check the club Whats App for team updates and to link up with other available golfers.

Saturdays & Sundays Competition

The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is in motion. Link up with other available players by using the club Whats App. The course is in excellent condition, all are invited to take the opportunity of playing on this fantastic course.

J.B. Carr Fever

The JB Carr initial Panel has been selected. The panel list is now available on the notice board and on the club Whats App. The first leg. is away, Tipperary -V- Templemore, to be completed no Later than Tuesday, April 23. Contact team manager Liam Leahy on 087-4115773.

New Cadet Section

Application from any member ladies and gents who would like to support the development of the cadet sector in our club under the guidance of CGI, contact Pat O’Connell on 087-9205821.

Membership

Early payment is essential for the registration of members for competitions and a vital source tor the up-keep of the course and equipment. You now have the option to pay online through the club website by Pay Pal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

The Rates for 2019 are as follows: gents €350; ladies €300; couple €500; country member €150; beginner gent (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; beginner lady (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; juvenile (u15) €25; juniors (15-18yrs, second level) €50; student third level & garda students €70; OAP/clergy (existing) €230; OAP/clergy (new) €270; OAP couple (existing & new) €350; Unemployed at January 1 €270; Social Welfare recipients and special needs €270; distance (outside 50km lady & gent) €150; family (children u15yrs) €500; green fees (not reduced for 9 holes) €10; green fees junior, juvenile, student and garda student €5.

There is a special limited fee for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community.

A special rate for lapsed members that have not played/joined for one year can avail of a welcomed back once-off special rate of €200 and ladies €170. This is a great motivation opportunity for golfers who want to return to this great social game.

Registration forms are now available on-line on our website, just select the membership tab and it will give you the option to pay by Pay Pal or Credit Card or collect an application form at the clubhouse or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

The Seniors

On Thursday, April 4th there was a fantastic turnout of seniors due to the continued improvements on the course.

Seniors lapsed members: The seniors is an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. There will be a great welcome back for them. Make your return to golf now. Call in on Thursday mornings at 10am to play or at 12noon approx to join in the cuppa and chat.

Winners: The winners for Thursday, April 4 were - 1st team Eddie Butler, Seanie Gleeson, Mick Carey, George Murray. 2nd team Seamus Bourke, PJ Leahy, Pascal Whelan, John Galvin. 3rd team Tom Kenny, Mick Murphy, Pat Costello, Tony O’Toole.

Next seniors is on Thursday, April 11. Golf and meal including dessert €30. See notice board for full details or contact Phil Ryan 087 0668060.

Next seniors away will be in Tipperary Town on Wednesday, April 23.

Next LMC is this Wednesday, May1 in Tullamore.

Club Fixtures

Spring League – Fifth leg, conclusion date, April 22.

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays. Use the Whats App to link up with other players.

Central Towns – TBC.

JB Carr – First leg, away, Tipperary-V- Templemore, to be completed no later than Tuesday, April 23. Contact manager Liam Leahy 087-4115773.

Saturday, April 13 - White Dowling Society.

Sunday, April 28 - Munster Country Clubs Cup at Doneraile Golf Club. Round 1 Spanish Point -V-T emplemore. Manager Liam Leahy & Dinny Touhy.

Sunday, May 12 - Senior Interclub Fourball. Over 55yrs. No handicap limit. Combines 42max. Round 1 Tipperary -V- Templemore. Manager; Seanie Gleeson.

Saturday, May 25 - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield at Clonmel Golf Course. Round 2- Ballykisteen -V- Templemore. Manager Mick Keely.

Sunday, June 2 - GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball championship. Round 1 Cahir Park -V- Templemore. Manager P.J. Leahy.

Thursday, June 13 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, Tipperary Golf Club. Round 1 Templemore -V- Ballykisteen. Managers; Captains Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan/Seamus Bourke.

Presidents Prize – Sunday, July 28.

Captains Prize - Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 16,17, 18.

Diageo Mixed - Semi final Saturday, August 17. Final on Sunday, September 1. Manager, TBC.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, December 14.

LMC in Templemore – Monday, September 30. President Phil Ryan Prize)

See Notice Board for more details or contact club competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.