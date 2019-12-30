Historical year for Templemore Golf Club

New year acknowledgements

A very happy new year to all our members especially in this historical Autonomy year with lots of golf competitions ahead on this wonderful golf course starting with winter 9 hole Stableford ongoing competition. As the days are getting longer there will be lots of opportunities to play golf. Special Joining fees and Vouchers are available contact Tony, 086-8209991.



Membership new fees for 2020

There is a special rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. New members are now been accepted.

You now have the option to pay online through the club website, www.templemoregolfclub.com, contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

The Rates for 2020 are as follows; gent €350; lady €300; couple €500; country member €150; beginner gent €200 (guaranteed not to change for 3 years); beginner lady €170 (guaranteed not to change for 3 years); juvenile (u15) €25; juniors (15-18yrs, second level) €50; student (third level & garda students), €100; OAP/clergy (existing), €230; OAP/clergy (new) €270; OAP couple (existing & new), €350; unemployed at January 1 €270; social welfare recipients and special needs €270; distance (outside 50k Lady & Gents) €150; family (children under 15yrs) €500; Green fees (not reduced for 9 holes) €10; Green fees Junior, juvenile, student and Garda student €10.

Cadet Training

Training will continue after Christmas.



Ongoing competitions

9 Hole Stableford. Tuesday December 23 to Wednesday, January 1. Entry fee €3 and re-entry €3.

Placing everywhere. Bunkers out of play.