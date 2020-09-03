Captain's Prize at Templemore Golf Club

Due to consistent storm Ellen weather it was finally played on Sunday, August 30. Captain Tom McGrath was delighted with the competitiveness of the finalist and the double header with the Lady Captain Kay Brennan on a glorious day for golf. Congratulations to the winner Jerome Ryan who fought off a great renowned competitor Dinny Tuohy by half a shot. “Well done lads and indeed all the winners and those who took part. Well done to the ladies on the success of both their events. All was made possible by the trojan work of Jack, Dinny and others who gave of their time in getting the course in great order after the awful midweek weather. Take a bow all” - Captain Tom McGrath.

Other golf news from Templemore

Lady Captain Prize

After a change of dates due to the consistent bad weather it was finally contested on Sunday, August 30, which was a glorious day. The winners were 1st Niamh Connolly, 2nd Josie Bourke, 3rd Kathleen Maher.

Presidents prize

Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6. Wednesday, September 2 for the Presidents mix.

50/50 Lotto

Lotto winner was drawn by Captain's winner Jerome Ryan. The winner was Martin Gleeson - his caddy!

On-Line Tee Booking

The club new online booking system can be accessed on www.templemoregolfclub.ie no access to the course will be allowed without booking through the new system also registering on the Covid-19 tracing register. Visitors can contact info@templemoregolfclub.ie to request Tee times or link up with an existing member.

Seniors Results

Seniors on Thursday, August 20 and Thursday, August 27 were cancelled due to the continued Storm Ellen. Next seniors outing will be in Tipperary Golf Club. Contact Phil, 087-0668060, Pat. 087-0668060 or P.J. 086-8828947.

New Members

See our website www.templemoregolfclub.ie for information on how to join the club.

If any difficulty contact Tony by text @ 086-8209991.

Future Competition Dates

Weekly 9 hole S/ford: Monday to Saturday.

Presidents Prize: Men’s and Ladies, September 4, 5, 6. Presidents, Padraig Moloney and Breda Murphy.