Tony hits top form at the right time to claim first golf major of the year at Clonmel

Golf competitions are up and running again and Clonmel Golf Club staged its first major of the year on Sunday, the Members Prize, sponsored by W. O. Morrissey.

The winner, in a hot streak of form at present, was seniors golfer Tony Norris who won with two to spare from Billy Lambe with John Kelly and Eoin O'Connor, 3rd and 4th respectively. Liam Phelan won the gross.

Earlier in the week, Tony finished third in the Monday to Saturday Emigrants Rest Singles, kindly sponsored by Mr JP Wynne.



Results:

The Emigrants Rest Singles kindly sponsored by Mr. JP Wynne.

1st Mikey Power (16) 40 Pts

2nd Richie Whelan (6) 39 Pts

Gross Michael O'Neill (6) 28 Pts

3rd Tony Norris (16) 38 Pts.



The Members Prize kindly sponsored by W O Morrissey

1st Tony Norris (15) 44 Pts

2nd Billy Lambe (15) 42 Pts

Gross Liam Phelan (3) 33pts

3rd John Kelly (8) 38 Pts

4th Eoin O’Connor 38 Pts