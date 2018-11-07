Tipperary agri contractor to feature on Ear to the Ground this week

It has been an extraordinarily busy Autumn for contractors as farmers try and harvest as much fodder as possible for the coming winter. After a couple of months where no silage was saved due to the drought, Richie White and his team in Slievenamon Agri Services in Drangan, Co.Tipperary, are busy cutting silage and maize, baling and wrapping, hedge cutting and filling silage pits. Helen Carroll from Ear to the Ground joined Slievenamon Agri Services in Drangan as the harvesters and trailers kept moving. She also spoke to local farmers on how they are have adapted to the change in demands for crops to see them through the winter months.

Ear to the Ground in on RTÉ One, Thursdays at 8.30pm. The show is repeated at 13.10pm on Sundays.

Pictured below Slievenamon Agri Services harvesting maize in Tipperary.