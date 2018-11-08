Tipperary whiskey distillery applies for planning permission for major development

The delivery of an ambitious project combining a whiskey distillery and integrated tourism development for Dundrum has moved a stage further.

A planing application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a whiskey distillery/tourism development on the grounds of the Dundrum House Hotel.

Subject to planning approval, work could start early 2019.

Jennifer Nickerson, CEO of Tipperary Boutique Distillery said - "We are delighted to submit our planning application for our proposed distillery. This is the first concrete step in our journey towards hopefully realising Tipperary's first distillery and one of Ireland's few 'farm to bottle' whiskey enterprises"

Tipperary Boutique Distillery Limited has partnered with Steelworks Investments Limited to establish a distillery on the grounds of Dundrum House Hotel, Golf and Leisure Resort.

€5m funding was secured as part of a partnership deal between Tipperary Boutique Distillery and Jeffrey Leo of Steelworks Investments last year.

All production will be initially carried out by the directors of the company. Four full-time production employees and 4 tour guides / sales staff will be required once the whiskey production commences.

Tipperary Boutique Distillery Limited will develop an existing arable farm at Ballindoney, Grange, Clonmel with malting barley for whiskey production grown on the farm.

The planning application lodged by Steelworks Investments Ltd seeks permission for a distillery and integrated tourism development.

The development includes the construction of a two-storey boutique whiskey distillery and service yard with borehole for water supply and associated car-parking. Construction of a bottling plant and whiskey storage area, including ancillary stores. Demolition of existing hotel ntrance lobby and associated circulation areas, and demolition of existing basement stores and services spaces.

Construction of a two-storey over partial existing basement building to the north west of existing hotel, comprising replacement function room with additional floor area. Pre-event space, circulation areas, Meeting Rooms, increased basement area for service areas, sanitary facilities, plant rooms, kitchens and storage areas.

Construction of new two-storey building over existing basement, to comprise hotel entrance foyer, lobbies, reception, circulation and mezzanine areas.

