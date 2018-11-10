Tipperary drama group mark 50th anniversary with hilarious comedy at Clonmel hotel

Clonmel Theatre Guild celebrates its 50th season with a Dinner Theatre production of Ken Ludwig’s 'Lend me a Tenor'.

The guild has been entertaining audiences with high quality theatre productions since it was formed on February 23, 1969 when a group of dedicated people with a passion for drama came together for a meeting in Hearn’s Hotel.

Heading into its 50th season, the guild has staged 109 productions to date and is kicking off this momentous year with this hilariouis comedy in Raheen House Hotel from December 4th-7th.

'Lend Me A Tenor' sees Henry Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, primed to welcome world famous, Tito Morelli, Il Stupendo, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only as Otello.

The star arrives late, which leads to a hilarious series of mishaps….. This madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.

The cast for this delightful production includes many faces familiar to audiences with Edmond Ryan, Carol Acheson and Hugh Hennessy, who have starred in many of its recent shows, Ricky Dunne, Patricia Harte and Esther Byrne, who return to stage with the guild after a short break and new members David McEvoy and Blathnaid Moore.

Although a member for some time, Sarah Finnegan makes her debut as a director with this play.

Tickets priced at €30 for dinner and play are currently available online on the guild’s website www.clonmeltheatreguild.org and will go on sale in Marian’s Bookshop (052) 6123813 on Monday, November 12

It is customary that the guild supports a local charity with a donation from the raffle and on this occasion a donation will be made to The Emma Lacey Trust.

The guild looks forward to seeing you all at' Lend me a Tenor' for a wonderrul Christmas night out to remember