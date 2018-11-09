Halloween walk along Co. Tipperary town’s old lanes attracted hundreds of people

Hundreds of people celebrated Halloween night in Carrick-on-Suir by taking a spooky fancy dress walk through the town's medieval lanes.

The Bewitching Halloween walk was a "huge success" attracting more than 350 children along with their families, according to Carrick-on-Suir Business Association.

Artist Mia Carney and her team of more than 50 volunteers decorated the laneways working with ghostly installation and stewarded the event.

The organisers thank those who posed as zombies and live props, Laura Regan who drected the makeup art as well as the audio and visual teams led by Patrice M Cooney and Pete MacGowan.

They thank the Carraig Hotel for hosting the face painting and a disco, and Brewery Lane Drama Society for the loan of vintage props.

Thanks also to Carrick River Rescue for storing art props, local charity shops for donating items to upcycle and Ashar and the Bridgewater House community for volunteering.

The event was initiated by Tony Clery of COSBA and was supported by Tipperary Co. Council, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's Community Festivals and Events Scheme in collaboration with the Tudor Artisan Hub arts collective.