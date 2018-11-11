Tipperary charities will benefit from Garda concert in Clonmel

The Garda Band returns to Clonmel in early December to perform a concert to raise funds for three worthy causes.

Boherlahan soprano Eimear Lowth and Cahir-based Garda Inspector Eddie Golden will also sing at the fourth annual Clonmel District Community Garda concert at Hotel Minella on Thursday, December 6 at 8pm.

Funds raised at the concert will be donated to the Clonmel-based Cancer Aftercare Relaxation and Education (CARE) Support Centre; Le Cairde Alzheimer Society, Clonmel and the Irish Heart Foundation.

Tickets for the event cost €15 and are on sale from the CARE Centre at Wellington Street, Clonmel; Clonmel Community Policing Unit; Marian's Bookshop in O'Connell Street, Clonmel and Hotel Minella.

Almost 500 people enjoyed listening to the Garda Band and local singers at last year's concert at the Minella Hotel, which raised €13,800 for the CARE Centre and Scoil Chormaic in Cashel.

Clonmel Garda District officers, including Clonmel Superintendent William Leahy, presented cheques of €6,900 to representatives of the CARE Centre and Scoil Chormaic at a ceremony recently.

The Community Garda concert is always an enjoyable evening out and it's expected that this year will be no different, with a large attendance expected to enjoy another evening of superb entertainment.

And the concert isn't the only pre-Christmas event that Clonmel Community Gardai are organising.

The eagerly anticipated third annual Christmas dinner and party for senior citizens from throughout the Clonmel Garda District takes place at Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel on Tuesday, December 11 at 6pm.