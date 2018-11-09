Tipperary Co. Councillor John Fahey ‘was the right man, in the right place, at the right time’

Leaders from across the political divide paid their respects to the “shy, reserved” Cllr John Fahey, a testimony to how highly respected the late Killenaule man was.

His friend Fr Jimmy O'Donnell said John “did not seek the limelight” and his soul was rooted in his native Tipperary. John worked tirelessly right up until his death, and the recent completion of a new car park for the school and parish in Killenaule was just one of John’s many physical legacies.

“He was the right man, in the right place, at the right time,” said John's brother, Willie. John was first and foremost a family man, and together with his wife Anna, they did everything to ensure their children had the greatest possible oppor- tunities in life. John was “an honest, kind man ... well versed, and respected throughout his life. He touched many people's lives.”

As chairman of the Parish Journal, John, along with editor Sean Watts, introduced a new edition each year, usually “with a poem, or recitation from his childhood

“One of John's favourites was by Irish poet and patriot Joseph Mary Plunkett.

“I see his blood upon the rose

And in the stars the glory of his eyes, His body gleams amid eternal snows,

His tears fall from the skies.

I see his face in every flower;

The thunder and the singing of the birds...

His crown of thorns is twined with every thorn,

His cross is every tree.”

Amongst the many dignitaries attending the funeral, were John's party colleagues from Fine Gael, former TDs Noel Coonan and Tom Hayes, MEP for Ireland South Sean Kelly, Minister of State at the Department of Housing John Phelan, TDs Michael Lowry and Jackie Cahill, Senator Paul Coghlan. Best wishes were sent from his old colleague on South Tipperary County Council, Jack Crowe.

Cllr Roger Kennedy (FF) said John was a “very wise head. When he spoke everybody listened, because whatever he said was worth listening to. He was deeply passionate about people.”

Cllr Fiona Bonfield (Lab) said John was “dignified in all his dealings. He was fair honest, very soft spoken, but always got his message across. And he was very fond of his culture and always threw a few cúpla focail into all his statements. “

Cllr David Dunne (SF) said Johnny was a “man of few words, but you listened when Johnny spoke”.

Cllr Pat English (WUAG) said John was a “great loss to his family and friends, and the wider community of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District. He worked tirelessly over the past 20 years as a councillor. He loved his time in the ETB, and the Board of Management. I will miss that softly spoken voice and gentle smile.”

Cllr Michéal Lowry said John was one of the last of the “true councillors”, in that he put his head down and worked hard while not seeking out publicity. “He dedicated every day to accomplish something and try to improve things for the people he represented. While he didn't set out to create a legacy, his family can take solace from the many buildings like this (Scoil Ruain), or the Remembrance Garden down the road. There is a huge amount of physical infrastructure and projects that Johnny would have been quietly working away behind the scenes at, to push forward, and trying to encourage others. And that's the true reflection of the man John was.”