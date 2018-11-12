Legendary Tipperary composer attracted multitudes into his special cultural world

In a tribute to Micheal O'Suilleabhain Dr. Labhrás Ó Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann described the Clonmel man as the quintessential artist – creative, innovative and inspirational.

"He was an educator par excellence with a vision that saw beyond the mundane, that challenged uniformity and energised the creative spirit. He was an exceptional communicator and attracted multitudes into his special cultural world" he said.

The funeral mass of Michael O Suilleabhain is taking place this morning Monday November 12 in Kilrush,County Clare.

The Comhaltas leader said Mícheál’s passing evoked in him memories of a proud Tipperary man who scaled the heights of achievement but whose roots he cherished and the nursery of his dreams in Clonmel he constantly recalled with affection. He was a true and deserving Freeman of his beloved birthplace and to which he brought honour and distinction.

"At Fleadh 2003 in Clonmel Mícheál was the first ever awardee of the supreme accolade of Comhaltas, that of Ard-Ollamh. How fitting it was that it should be such an award and in such an environment that Mícheál was the toast of Tipperary, Ireland and the global family of Irish culture. Accepting the award Mícheál said: ‘To be accorded this title in my own home town is a double honour for me, there is not anywhere else I would rather receive such an award, in New York, Sydney, Madras or London, Clonmel is at the heart of it all’. His selection set the standard for subsequent cultural luminaries who received the Ard-Ollamh Award such as Dr. Tomás Ó Canainn, who succeeded Seán Ó Riada at UCC; Mr Mícheál Ó hEidhin, Chief Music Inspector with the Department of Education; Professor of Folklore Daithí Ó hÓgáin; Professor Séamus Mac Gabhann of Maynooth College, among others.

Following from that, it was significant that one of Mícheál’s last performances was in August of this year at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda. Even though he was ill, his spirit soared buoyed by his unquenchable love of Irish music and the people who practised and appreciated it. I felt fortunate to have that opportunity in Drogheda to travel down bóithrín na smaointe with Mícheál. This, I am pleased to say, was devoid of any sadness but was enveloped in a camaraderie that stood us both well down the years. He would generously remind me that I gave him a reference for his first job! I believe that I may also have taught him céilí dancing in Clonmel CBS! What he gave the Irish nation was a gift beyond compare- a gift that will never be diminished but like a fruitful harvest is there for future generations.

Tipperary has lost a noble son; Ireland has lost a premier advocate; but humanity has been enriched forever by his presence and scale of service. For us at home, he will rank with Charles J. Kickham, our hero-hurlers and revered patriots who delved into the essence of our identity and aspirations and brought forth a model of perfection which is celebrated with great pride and fervour to-day"