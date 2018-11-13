Tipperary greenway funding boost with extra cash for Clonmel to Carrick on Suir riverside path

The Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir greenway has received a major boost with additional funding of €765,000 announced by the Department of Tourism and Sport.

A significan part of the extra money will go towards widening the trail and improving the surface.

The greenway, with a cycle and pedestrian path along the the banks of the Suir between the two towns, has been described as one of the most important tourism developments in the county in recent years and has been attracting large numbers of locals and visitors.

However there has been concern about how narrow the pathway is in places.

This week Independent TD Michael Lowry said that following representations by him to the department, an extra €765,000 has been approved.

Despite an initial funding of €1.9m, a survey by Sport Ireland trail deemed the greenway deficient on the width of the trail and the surface was insufficiently robus

Of the new allocation, €640,000 is to go on remedial work and corrective action on the width and surface of the pathway.

A further €125,000 will go towards new signage.