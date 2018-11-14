Mo Chara Animal Rescue - Striking Gold

When choosing a dog to join your family, it’s easy to get swept away by the dogs appearance – after all it’s hard to resist fluffy, floppy ears and a cute face! The old saying “Never judge a book by its cover” most definitely applies when choosing a pet because it is their temperament, not their looks, that will decide how easily they integrate into your home. Ask yourself what sort of dog will fit in with your home and lifestyle – if you are part of an active, busy family a young collie or spaniel might fit in with ease however if you live alone or have restricted mobility you might find a terrier or lurcher more suited to your activity levels. If you want a dog who fits in well with your family, and will be a treasured companion for the duration of his life, don’t leave it to luck – a little bit of research into a breed’s temperament and needs can help you strike gold.

Time and time again we see beautiful young adult dogs end up in pounds or rescues because their first owners didn’t put enough thought into matching their dog with their lifestyle. These dogs were bought as adorable little puppies but then grew into big, playful, energetic adults – usually in homes with little or no dog training experience where the dogs needs for exercise and interaction have not been met.

Striker is one such dog. This beautiful Setter mix was bought as an adorable little puppy, he was the epitome of cuteness with his big eyes and soft, droopy ears. His owners were blinded by his beauty and didn’t stop to consider that he would be an active, clever boy who needed a minimum of a daily walk or games of fetch to help him work off some energy. Striker is a fabulous boy, very loving and friendly. He can be a little unruly as he received very little training in his last home and he can be strong on a lead as he was never taught to walk politely but his lead training is improving rapidly thanks to our volunteer dog walkers (he walks like a dream on an anti-pull harness). These faults are not his own but rather, failings of his last owners. Striker would make an excellent companion for an active family. He loves to play, run and frolic and he is bright and responsive to training. He is just over a year old now and has his whole life ahead of him!

For more information about Striker or about adopting any animal from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).