Roscrea Enhancement Committee Awards on next Saturday, November 17

The presentation of the much anticipated 2018 Roscrea Enhancement Committee Awards will take place this Saturday, November 17.

Members of the organising committee will spend the morning visiting local estates and businesses to present the various prizes on offer.

Speaking this week, the Chairman of the Enhancement Committee, Brian King, congratulated all those that took part in this year’s competition.

Brian said that this year the Enhancement Committee once again engaged a judge who is highly qualified in the whole area of enhancement and landscape design.

In addition to judging the competition the judge has also produced an adjudicators report for each of the award participants. The report proved to be very popular last year in terms of providing feedback and giving suggestions for further improvements and it is expected that the report will once again be most welcome this year.

Brian said that the awards would not be possible without the support of local sponsors and in that regard, he was keen to thank Roscrea Credit Union, Doherty Hardware, Super Valu, Milltown Garden Centre, Tesco Roscrea, Tipperary County Council, Roscrea Tidy Towns and Roscrea Heritage Society.

Brian was also keen to thank Marion Carey, Eileen Doherty, Cllr Michael Smith and Pamela Aitken for helping once again to organise this year’s awards.

In conclusion, Brian said that Pamela Aitken will be in contact with the recipients this week to make final preparations. All those contacted are welcome to invite as many people as they wish to share with them in the presentation of their award at the time allocated. In keeping with tradition, the overall prize will be the last award presented so it promises to be a nervous and exciting morning for all those who will be waiting for good news. A full list of winners and photos will be published in the local media over the coming weeks.