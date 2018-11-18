Tipperary school honours achievements of outstanding students

Above - Front, Ethel Reynolds, principal; Breda O'Farrell, representing Aoife O'Farrell, Leaving Cert Academic award winner; Lillie Wall, Junior Cert award winner; Juanita Guidera, guest speaker. Back, Fr. Billy Meehan,Parish Priest of St. Mary's and deputy principal Michael O'Loughlin

Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, celebrated its 22nd annual Presentation Awards for Excellence in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown.

The awards acknowledge the tremendous achievements of the girls across the whole spectrum in education in the school.

They recognise that this pursuit of excellence is not confined to academic achievement but encompasses the whole range of activities that makes for a rounded and balanced education. The evening is a celebration of the achievements of the students over the past school year.

The event began with a beautiful rendition of 'One Step Beyond' by the Transition Year Choir, under the guidance of music teachers, Siobhan Alley and Jennifer Williams.

Above - Front, Ethel Reynolds, principal; Saoirse Ni Donovan, Julie Holland, Kate Glynn, science; Nicole Delaney, sports; Enya Galligan, enterprise; Sr. Anne Healy, Claire Murphy, art teacher. Middle, Sarah Ni Cheallaigh and Alanna Gilbert, senior winners; Lily O'Mahoney and Jenny Doyle, enterprise award winners. Back, Fr. Billy Meehan, Juanita Guidera, guest speaker; Marie McCarthy, home economics teacher; Michael O'Loughlin, deputy principal; Eleanor Galligan, parents council; Mairead Fennell, art teacher and Ellen Hayes, business

The school was delighted to have Juanita Guidera, HSE Staff Manager and past pupil, as the guest speaker.

Juanita spoke about the value of fulfilling one’s own dreams and aspirations in their education and career paths.

The evening started with a presentation by Martin O’Loughlin and Marie Lawlor of certificates of recognition of outside achievement to over 90 girls for their involvement in extra- curricular activity. In presenting these certificates, the school recognised the outstanding achievements of the students in their chosen field of activity and acknowledged the ambassadorial role of the students on behalf of the school.

The Student of the Year Awards from the 1st to 6th year groups were presented by the respective Year Head in association with the sponsor of each year group. Nominations from each year were invited on stage and with mounting tension, the Year Head read out the winner.

Above - Front, Paula Cusnaider, Fifth Year student of the year; Caoilfhionn Conway, First Year student of the year; Caoimhe Nolan, Second Year student of the year; Molly Magner, Third Year student of the year; Fiona Bolger, Fifth Year Head. Back, Fr. Billy Meehan, Roisin Hennessy, First Year Head; Martin O' Loughlin, Third Year Head; Mairead Fennell, Fifth Year Head and Michael O'Loughlin, deputy principal

Michael O’Loughlin, deputy principal, presented the Junior Cert Academic Award to Lillie Wall, a past student of Ballymac NS.

Principal Ethel Reynolds presented the Leaving Cert Academic Awards.

The Traditional Leaving Certificate Award was presented to Aoife O’Farrell, a past pupil of Grange NS who achieved 595 points in her Leaving Certificate. Aoife is now studying Engineering in UL.

Special Category Awards were presented in areas such as CEIST (Catholic Education and Irish Schools Trust); Creativity, Enterprise and Initiative, Sports Awards, Student Peer Awards, Scientific Endeavour and Master Chef. These awards recognised work by students outside the academic area and their participation in extra curricular areas in the school community.

Above - Front, Ethel Reynolds, principal; Catherine McCormack, CEIST; Sasha Buckley, CEIST award winner; and guest speaker Juanita Guidera. Back, Fr. Billy Meehan and deputy principal Michael O' Loughlin

After the presentation of the special category awards, the members of the Student Council were presented with badges by the Student President Aoife Walsh.

Academic Awards - Junior Cert - Lillie Wall; Leaving Certificate - Aoife O’Farrell; Student of the Year - Caoilfhoinn Conway (First Year), Caoimhe Nolan (Second Year), Molly Magner (Third Year) and Ana Paula Cusnaider (Fifth Year).

Above - Student Peer Awards. Front, Ethel Reynolds, principal; Aine Reidy, Second Year; Hannah O'Mahoney, First Year; Savannah Dalton, Fifth Year; Kate Leo and Serena Siaw, joint Third Year. Back, Fr. Billy Meehan, Juanita Guidera, guest speaker; Anne Casey, teacher and deputy principal Michael O'Loughlin

Special Category Awards - Hollie Burke (Creativity Art), Enya Galligan, Lily O’Mahoney, Jenny Doyle (Enterprise and Initiative), Nicole Delaney (Sports Junior), Courtney McGuire (Sports Senior), Julie Holland, Saoirse O’Donovan, Katie Glynn (Scientific Endeavour), Kayleigh Flannery (Junior Master Chef) and Sasha Buckley (CEIST Award).

Student Peer Awards -First Year - Hannah O'Mahoney; Second Year - Aine Reidy; Third Year - Kate Leo and Serena Siaw; Fifth Year - Savannah Dalton; Sixth Year - Gemma English.

Fore more Tipperary News read https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/347780/tipperary-meeting-to-discuss-sainthood-for-fr-colm-o-brien.html