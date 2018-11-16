Cashel Larkspur Pitch and Putt honours Jean O’Dwyer for many years of service 

Cashel Larkspur Park Pitch and Putt Club paid tribute to veteran club member, player, and former secretary Jean O'Dwyer for her many years of service, and looked back at a “phenomenal” year in which the club won 14 cups and titles, at a ceremony in Brosnan's bar on Friday evening.

Jean has been at the heart of the club for nearly 50 years, said club chairman Jimmy O'Neill. Jean's contribution to Larkspur Park goes back to 1968, she later joined the club in 1970 and became club secretary in 1988. “She was club secretary for 30 years, which is really a fabulous record and achievement for one person and her commitment to the club,” said Mr O'Neill.

Jean diligently took note of every statement and a verbatim record of what was said at meetings, sometimes to the discomfort of other club members who were reminded of their obligations at subsequent meetings, joked Mr O'Neill, and her input to discussions and correspondence with various bodies, “really contributed to the smooth running of the club down the years.”

Jean always had the human touch, whether itwas remembering the sad passing of past members, and organising a Mass card, or laying a wreath on behalf of the club. Jean served on the central committee of Larkspur Park representing the Pitch and Putt club, and was a great supporter of the lotto draw. Jean was always a very competitive player, with a high handicap, and enjoyed playing various opens around the country. “She was a left handed player, she struck a lowish ball, and she was an expert at treading the ball through any of the obstacles on the green. Jean was well known the length and breadth of the country. We were lucky to have Jean with us as a constant, in our times of success, and in our low points as well,” said Mr O'Neill.

Shane Hoare recalled a “simply brilliant” year as the club won three out of four major county, regional and national titles. Two county championships, a Munster trophy and a third place finish in an All Ireland is “simply brilliant.”

Particular praise went to Sean O'Neill, a “stand out player” who has travelled all around Ireland winning titles, and to Christopher Hickey, the most improved player of the year.

Sean O'Neill and Michael Kirby were jointly honoured as players of the year.