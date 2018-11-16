Tipperary International Peace Award presented to former Colombian President

The Tipperary International Peace Award was presented to

the former President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, at a

ceremony in Tipperary Town today .

The former President

and Nobel Laureate accepted the award,

given in recognition of his efforts in

bringing peace to Colombia and for the historic agreement that put an end

to more than 50 years of fighting by the FARC guerrilla army, at a ceremony at the Excel centre in Tipperary town.

The former President said he was honoured to be able to accept the

Tipperary International Peace Award on behalf of all the victims of the

conflict and the many that have worked tirelessly to bring about peace in

Colombia.

"Our duty and our responsibility is to unite.We are on the right path when we recognise all lives are as valued as ones own" said Juan Manuel Santos.

.He had first hand knowledge of the struggle as he and his colleague was knocked to the ground by the impact of an IRA bom in Picadilly in 1975.Juan Manuel Santos said when he started out on the peace process in Colombia he took inspiration from the Irish peace process.

Eamon Gilmore, former Labour leader and now EU special envoy to the Colombiann peace process , said the country had suffered 220,000 deaths,40,000 people were still missing and 8million people were misplaced because of the conflict.The Colombian peace, he said, would not have been achieved but for the vision of Juan Manuel Santos.

Peace Convention Secretary Martin Quinn said it was appropriate to recognise the former President’s efforts and vision for peace.

"Juan Manuel Santos brought peace to his country through an agreement that put an end to

more than 50 years of fighting, and has seen some 10,000 former fighters

disarm and enter civilian life with 10 former FARC leaders taking their

seats in Congress. He has left Colombia a much better and decidedly more peaceful country than when he assumed office and without doubt history will

judge him kindly for his efforts" he said.



The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Government, Diplomatic

Corps, Irish Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, Members of the Oireachtas,

Latin American Community and delegates from Northern Ireland who were

involved in the Peace Process there.

Minister John Halligan, T.D. attended on behalf of the Government.