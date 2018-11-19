Tipperary town Cahir to celebrate its multi-cultural diversity

Cahir is the most multi-cultural town in Munster and on Saturday, December 8th, the town’s people will come together to celebrate that diversity.

According to the 2016 census there are just over 1,000 non-Irish people living in the South Tipperary town or 29.9% of the population.

So Together Ireland, an initiative tasked with enabling and promoting integration across Irish towns, has joined forces with Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Volunteer Centre to put together a day’s celebration of diversity in the town.

Events will include an International 5K Santa Run (don’t forget those red costumes!) at 11am from the Cahir Tourist Office. The ABP Food Group, which has a base locally, will supply prizes to the fastest and best dressed runners.

Then from 3pm to 5pm in the Cahir House Hotel a World Bake Off competition hopes to attract traditional cakes from around the world. While the Bake Off is open to all, organisers will be keeping an eye out for tasty cakes with an international flavour.

The winner of the Bake Off will walk away with winnings of €200 and there are other awards on offer.

The Cahir Junior Choir will serenade the public with carols in a variety of languages including Lithuanian, Polish and Spanish to reflect the diversity of its membership and they will be assisted by the local Comhaltas Group which itself has a range of nationalities amongst its players.

There’ll be art and fairy door painting competitions, face painting and more.

And from 6pm a parade will wind its way through the streets of the old town complete with fire engines, trucks, motor bikes and flags from around the world carried by residents who originally hail from those countries.

And the grand finale will conclude with more carols in the square and the switching on of the Christmas Lights.

“When Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Volunteer Centre contacted us about this initiative we were absolutely delighted to get involved and coordinate it on the ground,” explained Graham Clifford from Together Ireland.

“We’re piloting our initiative here in Cahir and this is a perfect opportunity to bring the community together. We held meetings with people in the town who were eager that this event reflect the welcome that exists for all in Cahir and locals have really rolled up those sleeves to make this happen. Our aim is to help Cahir harness that wonderful diversity which exists in the town to the benefit of all who live here. And to reach out that hand of welcome and friendship at this time of the year to people who may be very far from home.”

For more information about the ‘Cahir Reaches out at Christmas’ day of celebration contact Cllr Andy Moloney or to find out more about TogetherIreland email us at TogetherIreland@gmail.com or find us on Twitter @2getherireland