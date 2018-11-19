Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill raises concerns over Garda College procurements

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has said that the chickens have come home to roost following the procurement changes at the Garda College in Templemore with job losses and inferior products being used.

The Tipperary TD was commenting after being contacted by a former coffee supplier to the college who lost out in the widely criticised public procurement process over a year ago.

“It has now emerged that the roasted coffee product that replaced his product has been analysed and has been found it to be of inferior quality,” said Deputy Cahill.

Additionally, there are serious labelling issues with no ingredients listed, no statement of origin on it. Worryingly, it was also stated that it was roasted at a coffee roastery in a town in Ireland which did not even exist, he said.

“The loss of 15 jobs as a result of this supplier losing this contract is proof that some time procurement processes ignore the social impact of their decisions,” said the Thurles-based TD.

He said the revelations underscored the concerns he had raised when the procurement process started that quality would be diminished and jobs would be lost.

“Replacing locally produced, quality products with inferior products is not a good way of doing business,” said Deputy Cahill.

“The coffee product in question that was replaced is blended and roasted and packaged by a company here in Tipperary employing Tipperary people. This should have been taken into account during the procurement process,” he stated.

Deputy Cahill, who raised the issue in the Dail last week said that in the longer term, the Government must accept that inferior products that were marginally cheaper than locally produced products did not deliver real value for money to the taxpayer.