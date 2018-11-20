Tipperary's Agritech signs deal to distribute its animal health products in Egypt

A Tipperary-based agri-company has won a major contract to supply the Egyptian market with animal health products.

Nenagh company, Agritech announced a new export deal at last week’s EuroTier in Hannover, Germany.

Following their successful launch of Ruminant products to the Egyptian market, Agritech has agreed a new deal with IFT Egypt which will see them launch their product Salomega into the poultry market. Salomega is an essential fatty acid supplement developed for the enrichment of Omega-3 in eggs and to improve fertility in male breeders.

Agritech became a partner of IFT Egypt, following Eurotier 2016. In April 2017, IFT began distributing for Agritech and they now deliver a number of their solutions including Rumate, Rumicare, Optimate and Vitameg.

Agritech’s export manager Stephen Hennessy stated: “Agritech has had a successful partnership with IFT and this new deal represents the next phase of growth for us. Participating at Eurotier has played such a vital role in our international success as it has given us the opportunity to meet with potential partners and uncover new markets in countries across Europe, Asia and North and South America.”

IFT chairman, Magdi Hassan; CEO Eyad Harfoush and chief operation officer Mostafa Magdy Hassan, attended the announcement which took place at the Agritech stand.

Also in attendance were special guests, Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data, and the Irish Ambassador to Germany, Michael Collins.

Established in 1977, Agritech is a family-owned business that manufactures and supplies a range of quality, innovative, nutritional forage products for farm usage with national brands including Welmin Mineral Supplements, Vitalac Milk Replacer, Tipperary Grass Seed and many more.

IFT is a national leader in animal health business, partnering with multinationals from around the world to enrich the Egyptian market. It employs over 420 people, including 230 vets.