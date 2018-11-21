Mo Chara Animal Rescue

Our lovely Lark is coming up on her one-year anniversary at the kennels and we would just love if it was an occasion she did not have to celebrate.

Lark has been with us almost a year after coming to us from North Tipperary Pound. She arrived a nervous, broken and scared girl, completely shut down. She was scared of everything and everyone. Lark spent her first few weeks here hiding in her kennel, only coming out when everyone was gone and she felt safe.

Slowly as the days turned into weeks, and the weeks into months, Lark has learned to trust the people she meets regularly. She still shies away from strangers but she is quickly won over with some tasty treats. Lark will now walk on a lead although she needs a little encouragement at times, especially around loud traffic. Lark adores the company of other dogs and we’d love to see her go to a home with the company of another dog. She will need to start life in her new home as an “outdoor dog” as she gets overwhelmed when brought into a house. As time passes and her confidence grows, she may trust her new owner enough to venture into the home but it may be a slow process. Lark is a special girl who will require a patient, understanding family with a secure garden and well insulated outdoor kennel/shed. Lark is a medium sized, 4 year old girl. Her short, shiny coats requires very little maintenance.

Once she gets to know you, Lark is a sweet, adorable goofball that will bring a smile to anyone’s face. Even at her most frightened, she has never shown a hint of aggression, she is such a gentle soul. Whatever traumatising experience she had starting out in life is now behind her and we are hoping to find the perfect home for her soon. If you have a little room in your home and hearts, please consider adopting Lark, she longs for a family of her own.

Shoebox Appeal

Following the amazing success of last year, our shoebox appeal is back. Last year we received enough treats to last the rescue dogs over 6 months and enough fresh toys to last almost the full year - that is A LOT of joy to give! Why not join us for a hefty dose of Christmas Cheer on Sunday December 9 from 12-4pm to give the dogs their goodies in person - we can't promise sunshine but we can promise canine cuddles, hot drinks and tasty treats! We also have lots of local drop off points around Tipperary, which will be announced soon. We have been asked a few times what can people include in the shoeboxes: Toys, treats, collars, leads, shampoo, brushes, and tinned/dry food are all ideal. In addition, just so the cats don’t get left out we’ll be collecting goodie boxes for them on the day too. Hope to see you there.

