Two Tipperary players hope to spin the wheel on Winning Streak on Saturday

Two Tipperary people are hoping to go on a Winning Streak this Saturday (November 24th) when they appear on the National Lottery TV gameshow on RTÉ One.

The Tipp hopefuls, both grandparents from Thurles and Roscrea, were watching the historic Ireland-New Zealand rugby game last Saturday night and were not tuned into Winning Streak. However the good news that they had been selected to appear on the National Lottery game show filtered through to them from relatives and friends!

Noreen Landers from Thurles got the call from her mum, Nora, who told her that her name had been selected to appear on Winning Streak. Noreen had to do a double take and said that she thought she was dreaming. Her phone didn’t stop ringing for two days with calls from well-wishers.

Noreen is excited ahead of her Winning Streak appearance this weekend and will be supported by her four sons: Darren, John, Andy and Michael in the audience on Saturday along with her mum, Nora, a massive fan of the Winning Streak programme since the beginning. They will be joined by Noreen’s four sisters (Eileen, Anne, Mairead and Kathleen) and other members of the family.

Noreen is a proud grandmother to ten grandchildren, all of whom will be watching from home. During the day Noreen is a carer for her mum and then she works in Rockwell College on a part time basis as a caterer.

A proud Tipp woman, despite having lived in Limerick for more than 20 years, she returned to Thurles to live a few years ago, having being born and raised in the village of Annacarty in Tipperary. She has no plans as of yet on how she is going to spend her Winning Streak winnings and will see how she fares on the night.

Also coming from Tipp will be Percy Wallace from Roscrea. Luck is not something that comes often to Percy who states that he normally “wouldn’t win an argument” and says that the only luck he ever had was meeting his lovely wife, Joan. He will be hoping to turn the tide of luck this weekend as he will go on the show for his wife, after her name was drawn from the Winning Streak drum by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

It was Joan who ran into the living room screaming last Saturday while Percy was watching the famous Ireland win. Eventually Joan calmed down and revealed that Percy will appear on Winning Streak next week.

Percy and Joan will celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary next summer but will be celebrating early as the couple are looking forward to going to Dublin for Percy’s appearance on the RTE show. The couple’s two daughters, Elaine and Avril will be supporting them in the audience along with a number of other family members including two of their grandchildren.

Now retired, Percy likes to relax by watching all things sport on television and has said that with his Winning Streak windfall, Percy will look after his family and give them a good Christmas.