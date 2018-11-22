Cllr Goldsboro and deputy Cahill clash over Fianna Fail’s general election candidate strategy for Tipperary 

Fianna Fail's newly selected south Tipperary general election candidate, Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, has dimissed running mate deputy Jackie Cahill's concern that the party's candidate strategy in the constituency means it may lose vital votes in Clonmel.

Cllr Goldsboro, who is from Ballingarry, hit back at the Thurles TD's comments made on local radio on Tuesday and declared his argument lacked logic.

"The south of the county covers a large area and a large number of towns, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Tipperary and Clonmel. Is Fianna Fail going to put a candidate in each of those towns?

“I can't see the logic of that argument, I genuinely can't. I was quite surprised to hear it on the radio," she added.

The former chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District was announced last Thursday as Fianna Fail's third candidate to contest the Tipperary constituency in the next general election.

The other Fianna Fail candidate will be former Nenagh councillor Sandra Farrell.

Fianna Fail sources say former Co. Council chairperson Cllr Siobhan Ambrose from Clonmel, who was one of the party's Tipperary candidates in the 2016 general election, was approached to run again but declined because the party planned to run three rather than two candidates in the constituency.

Read full article in this week’s printed edition of The Nationalist now in shops.