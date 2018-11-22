Co Tipperary town honours road accident victims at World Day of Remembrance ceremony

More than 100 people gathered at Carrick-on-Suir's Swan GAA Club hall on Sunday to remember loved ones killed in road accidents.

Th ceremony to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Accident victims included prayers led by Fr Paul Waldron PP and poetry and the lighting of candiles.

Fourteen year-old Sarah Power, daughter of the ceremony's organiser Margaret Power, spoke poignantly about the uncle she never knew, Margaret's brother David Butler, who died in a road accident in 1997 at the age of 15.

Some families brought along a photo of their deceased relatives to the ceremony that concluded with the release of balloons and doves into the sky in memory of the dead.