‘Trip to Tipp’ raises amazing €25,614 for NCBI

One of Tipperary’s most popular sporting events, the Trip to Tipp Challenge, returned this year and raised an amazing €25,614 for the National Council for the Blind of Ireland.

Now in it’s 23rd year, the Trip to Tipp Challenge caters for everyone by offering a 120km and 60km cycle route along with a timed 10km walk and run. Dedicated to the memory of the late Lorraine Shanahan, the event is a well established fixture in Ireland’s sporting calendar with next year’s event already set for Sunday October 6 2019.

Billy and Katriona Shanahan, father and daughter duo, are the principal organisers of the long-running event and continue to commit themselves to a number of charitable fundraising events for good causes. NCBI and the Shanahans would like to extend a special thanks to everyone who participated in the walk, the run and the cycle.

Thurles native, Brendan Shields dedicated most of his free time in the months leading up to the event by collecting an amazing €11,727 principally from door-to-door sponsorships. Brendan braved all weathers to promote the event with support from his father as well as his manager and colleagues at Dunnes Stores in Thurles.

Brendan went above and beyond with his fundraising and completed the 60km route himself. A delighted Brendan said ‘I’d like to give a special menton to the management and staff of Dunnes Stores along with everyone who gave toward my fundraising. I’m already looking forward to next year!’

Worth a special mention too was Annie Donnelly, a 10 yr old participant with vision impairment who completed the 60km route on tandem bicycle and raised over €1,900. Annie received great support from her family and friends in Moycarkey National School.

NCBI Head of Fundraising, Joe McKenna, said ”we were humbled and delighted with the energy and generosity of the Tipperary people. We hope that this will help us to improve on our services for those who are blind or have a visual impairment”.